Abbotsford ducks were killed when their barn went up in flames early Thursday morning. Creative Commons photo

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

A barnful of ducks met their untimely demise early Thursday morning when their barn went up in flames.

Despite the best efforts of approximately 45 Abbotsford firefighters, the structure off Huntingdon Road near Clearbrook Road was completely destroyed in the blaze, according to assistant chief Craig Bird.

The fire, which started around 3 a.m., did not spread to other barns on the property thanks to the frigid temperatures and the angle of the wind, Bird said.

No humans were hurt in the fire.

Bird said the cause is unknown and investigators were on scene Thursday evening.

Most Read

