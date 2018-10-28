BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

A commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel on the Sunshine Coast

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings on one of its routes between the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland following a fuel spill.

The publicly owned company says in a statement a commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel at Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

It cancelled the sailings Sunday morning between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale to allow time for clean-up crews to recover as much spilled fuel as possible.

It did not say how much fuel spilled or what type of fuel it was.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said it expected service to resume by Sunday afternoon.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
House fire in Hope leaves one man dead

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Surrey hosts two ‘spooktacular’ events

Halloween events were held at Museum of Surrey and Historic Stewart Farm Saturday

WWII tank to be on display at Crescent legion

Sherman tank spent decades on an Utah shooting range

South Surrey entrepreneur teaches how to make cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

Delta police investigating ‘serious collision’

River Road closed for several hours Sunday morning

Charity art show held today in South Surrey

Students from Surrey Schools are raising money for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

A commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel on the Sunshine Coast

House fire in Hope leaves one man dead

Fire deemed not suspicious by the RCMP, coroner still investigating exact cause of death

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

B.C. privacy watchdog issues guidelines for legal cannabis sales

Be careful how much personal information you provide, watchdog says

Canadian researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

The discovery added fresh information to the quest for details on the ill-fated search for the Northwest Passage

Police: Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die

11 people were shot during a Saturday service in Pittsburgh

Coquihalla grinds to a halt as snowfall warning, vehicle incident ties up highway

The incident has affected northbound traffic

Most Read

l -->