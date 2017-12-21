BC Ferries exploring options for better WI-FI

The company says it could bring in a two-tiered system that would include an additional cost

Anyone who has travelled on BC Ferries has felt the pain of not being able to seamlessly scroll through social media channels, send messages or check emails due to subpar wi-fi connections, but that could all change.

BC Ferries says they are acutely aware of the situation and that current wireless signals do not meet customer expectations. This is partially due to the vessels using shore-based transmitters, as other modes of transportation like trains or airplanes use a satellite-based system.

Major changes coming to BC Ferries

Those satellite systems are much faster and more reliable, but much more costly as well, according to Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries.

“We are exploring the option of a two-tiered system where we continue to offer the current service free of charge, and a satellite-based system that customers could pay a fee,” Marshall adds.

However, no decisions have been made at this time and BC Ferries did not say what this pricing model would look like or how much additional cost would be passed on to passengers.


