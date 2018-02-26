Charges are being considered against the owner responsible for the alleged neglect of 46 dogs near Williams Lake. Photo submitted

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

More than 45 dogs have been seized by the BCSPCA from a half-acre property north of Williams Lake on Highway 97.

“They cannot be touched, they are very under socialized and [we had concerns about] lack of proper shelter and veterinary care. It’s pretty devastating for these dogs,” said Lorie Chortyk, BCSPCA general manager of community relations Monday, noting the dogs are being given anti-anxiety medication just to be able to feed them.

“At this point, one of the animals may have to be euthanized because even with the medication they are in such critical distress. These dogs are basically terrified.”

Chortyk said on Feb 22, the BCSPCA went to the property and rescued 46 dogs, consisting of American Eskimo, Husky, Border Collie and Samoyed-cross breeds.

“They were found under sheds and things like that, and basically left to fend for themselves.”

The dogs — ranging from puppies to adults and older dogs — are “extremely” fearful of humans, Chortyk said, noting they basically cannot be touched.

When the BCSPCA went in, it looked like the dogs were being fed by someone tossing food out for them, Chortyk said.

Since they were seized last week, the animals have been receiving veterinary care in Kelowna, Penticton and Quesnel and remain in the care of the BCSPCA.

The BCSPCA will be recommending charges to Crown Counsel, but will have to prepare 46 medical files for each of the rescued dogs before that can be done.

Unable to disclose the exact location of the property or identity of the owner, Chortyk said the BCSPCA has dealt with the owner of the dogs in the past and for the last few months was trying to get some of the animals surrendered and into care.

Chortyk said behaviour modification experts are working with the dogs.

However, even after months of rehabilitation, the animals may only be suitable to go to very “specialized” homes where people understand they may never want to be touched, she added.

“We are doing everything we can and are definitely putting all our resources into helping the dogs.”

 

A total of 46 dogs, consisting of American Eskimo, Husky, Border Collie and Samoyed-cross breeds, are receiving veterinary care in Kelowna, Penticton and Quesnel after being seized from a property near Williams Lake. Photo submitted

Previous story
Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay
Next story
Four arrested in ‘gifting circle’ investigation in Mission

Just Posted

Tree clearing in uptown White Rock surprises, angers

Two stretches of mature trees removed four days apart

Golden memories of Surrey Arts Centre held by opening-night actor/singer, now 81

50 years ago, Surrey’s new theatre featured Carol Fast and cast of ‘Brigadoon’

Tamanawis edges Mouat in OT to win Fraser Valley hoops banner

Miguel Tomley scores 49 points in victory Sunday

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Car crashes into pole in Surrey

Collision led to road closures as damage was assessed

PHOTOS: Coldest Night of the Year raises $67,000 for homeless prevention

White Rock/South Surrey community gathers to support common goal

Estranged wife of B.C. man who died in Taser incident opposed parental visit

‘I didn’t want to drop her off anymore because I knew he was still using [drugs]’

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Olympian Nancy Greene-Raine in Kamloops for the 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

Four arrested in ‘gifting circle’ investigation in Mission

Police say more than 100 ‘clouds’ have been identified across Lower Mainland

B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Minister, industry stress mineral demand for electric vehicles

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Most Read

l -->