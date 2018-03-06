Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

A popular TV science personality put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the spot today to explain Canada’s approval of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, which if built will increase the flow of oil from Alberta to the Pacific coast.

RELATED: Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

American scientist Bill Nye asked Trudeau to explain the Kinder Morgan decision in front of university students, saying later that he was surprised no one in the audience asked about pipelines.

Nye, best known as the host of the 1990s PBS show “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” cited a study by a group called The Solutions Project that concluded Canada could live entirely without fossil fuels if it acted to fully embrace renewable energy sources.

Trudeau said he agrees there is tremendous potential in Canada to develop renewal power from wind, solar, geothermal and as-yet-unimagined sources.

RELATED: Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

But he added that, in the meantime, Canada still needs to get its fossil fuels to market in the safest way possible — and doing so requires that pipelines be built.

Nye said he was encouraged by respected environmental scientists to speak out against the Kinder Morgan pipeline while with Trudeau, which he didn’t do on stage.

But the mechanical engineer later made clear to reporters he believes Alberta’s oilsands are an inefficient source of energy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

Just Posted

MLA Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

VIDEO: Officer taken to hospital after unmarked cop car collides with semi in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say ‘it appears the truck turned in front of the police car’

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 7 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Shift away from per-pupil school funding would ‘hugely disadvantage’ Surrey: trustee

A review panel that will change the way B.C.’s public schools are funded was announced on March 1

‘That little school’: Surrey’s Khalsa Lions return to 1A basketball provincials

The 49th edition of tourney starts Wednesday at Langley Events Centre

Rivermen edge Eagles in Game 3 of BCHL series

First-round playoff series continues with Game 4 in Surrey; Game 5 shifts to Langley Thursday

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Coquitlam and the North Shore will benefit

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

GARDEN: Start planting lettuce, carrots, peas in pots this spring

Lettuce, carrots, peas and tomatoes are all great options to plant in pots

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Most Read

l -->