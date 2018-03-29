(Photo by Liz West) A superior-quality fruit or vegetable will have more carbohydrates, proteins and minerals.

Blue Cross cash grant to help grow healthy Surrey kids

The City of Surrey has been granted $9,900 from Pacific Blue Cross

The City of Surrey has been granted $9,900 from Pacific Blue Cross for a public health awareness campaign aimed at children and families.

Live 5-2-1-0 is a program designed by BC Children’s Hospital to promote healthy weights among children with four key recommendations to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, have less than two hours of “recreational screen time,” play hard for at least an hour and don’t drink sugary drinks.

“Live 5-2-1-0 is an important initiative to encourage and teach children and families to be healthy and active,” said city councillor Mary Martin, chairwoman of the Surrey Healthier Community Partnerships Committee. “It sets the stage for healthier residents and communities, a key priority for the City of Surrey.”

The grant will be used to develop a marketing plan to raise awareness. Statistics Canada indicates more than 30 per cent of Canadian children are overweight or obese, increasing their risk for chronic diseases like Type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure and some types of cancer.


