Body of missing Australian woman found in Whistler lake

RCMP say they do not suspect foul play in Allison Raspa’s death

An Australian woman who had been missing for four months was found dead Friday night near Whistler.

Bystanders called police at 7:30 p.m. after they discovered what they thought were human remains at the north end of Alpha Lake, the RCMP said Monday.

Police confirmed the body was that of Allison Raspa, who was first reported missing in the area on Nov. 23, 2017.

The death does not appear to be suspicious. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Anyone with more information should call police at 604-932-3044, or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

