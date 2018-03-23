Bookkeeper charged with fraud after allegedly pocketing $200K, Surrey police say

RCMP say they’re not naming former employee in order to protect identity of victim company

SURREY — Police in Surrey say a former bookkeeper has been charged with fraud after a three-year investigation uncovered the outgoing employee pocketed more than $200,000.

In a release Friday morning, Surrey RCMP say they received a report of fraud being committed against a large supplies company in October 2014. The complainant alleged an outgoing financial bookkeeper had defrauded the business through unauthorized transfers and overpayments.

Surrey RCMP’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) took over the investigation and police say it uncovered more than $200,000 in alleged overpayments and undocumented transfers over two years to accounts held by the suspect.

On March 2 of this year, the suspect was charged with Fraud Over $5,000 and Theft Over $5,000. RCMP say the suspect was arrested outside the Lower Mainland on March 6. The next scheduled court appearance is April 17.

Police say the former employee who has been charged is not named in order to protect the identity of the victim company.

“Fraud investigations are complex and require a tremendous amount of work and collaboration with our Crown Counsel partners,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Major Beth McAndie in the release.

“Our investigators continue to see internal business fraud in various forms whether it’s within a small business or a large corporation. Business owners need to ensure that proper safeguards and reporting mechanisms are in place to protect themselves and their employees against embezzlement and undetected fraud.”

March is Fraud Prevention Month. For more information on how to protect yourself, click here.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

