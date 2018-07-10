In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

Breaking: Daring rescue saves all 12 boys, soccer coach from Thai cave

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave.”

All 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the Thai navy SEALs said Tuesday, ending an 18-day ordeal that riveted people around the world.

The SEALs, who were central to the rescue effort, said on their Facebook page that the remaining four boys and their 25-year-old coach were all brought out safely Tuesday. Eight of the boys had been brought out of the cave by a team of Thai and international divers on Sunday and Monday.

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave,” the SEALs said, referring to the name of the boys’ soccer team.

“Everyone is safe,” they said.

Related: Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave

Related: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

They said they were waiting for a medic and three SEALs who had stayed with the boys in their dark refuge deep inside the cave complex to come out.

Cheers erupted at a local government office where dozens of volunteers and journalists were awaiting news of whether the intricate and high-risk rescue mission had succeeded. Helicopters taking the boys to a hospital roared overhead.

Highlighting the dangers, a former Thai navy SEAL died Friday while replenishing oxygen canisters laid at regular intervals along the route out of the sprawling Tham Luang cave.

The plight of the boys and their coach has riveted Thailand and much of the world — from the heart-sinking news that they were missing to the first flickering video of the huddle of anxious yet smiling boys when they were found 10 days later by a pair of British divers. They were trapped in the cave that became flooded by monsoon rains while they were exploring it after a soccer practice on June 23.

The eight boys brought out by divers on Sunday and Monday were doing well and were in good spirits, a senior health official said Tuesday.

Kaweewit Kaewjinda And Stephen Wright, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Female Brazilian sports journalists’ plea: Just let us work
Next story
Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders

Just Posted

‘Three levels of government need to act’ – Hogg, Redies

South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for July 11 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, outdoor movies and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

YouTube pioneers prep to wow Surrey crowd with their creativity

Prior to Fusion Festival, Canadian band releases new cover of Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’

Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

Proudly Surrey calls for governments to create interurban transit service

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

VIDEO: Dragons win ‘for Raph’ in basketball championship on Surrey court where teen played

In Sunday’s final, local minor pro team beat Oklahoma City squad at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

Two men facing charges after RCMP bust opioid lab

Bust comes after police ID’ed a suspected fentanyl trafficking group

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

5 to start your day

A bear breaks into picnic lunches on Metro Vancouver beach, Greyhound pulls out of Canada and more

TransLink CEO’s pay tops $400K

Kevid Desmond’s take home pay jumped up by nearly 25 per cent

Greater Vancouver condo prices jump 18% in second quarter: report

Royal Lepage forecast says price hikes slow under new taxes, mortgage stress test

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Most Read

l -->