Brian Batke, 72. (Surrey RCMP)

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

A former elder of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church has been charged with sexual assault.

Brian Batke, 72, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. The alleged incidents occured in 2005, and were reported to police in 2017. At the time of the incidents, the victim was a youth.

Surrey RCMP also received several allegations of sexual assault against former Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine in 2017.

According to RCMP, Brian Batke was a member of the Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church from its inception, but he ended his association with the church in 2005. He has worked as a bus driver with Coast Mountain Bus Company for 13 years.

Surrey RCMP are releasing details of his employment and association with Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church (also known as Cloverdale Church) “because of their relevance to the allegations against him.”

“Investigators believe there may be further victims who may have had contact with Mr. Batke at the church or as a bus passenger, who have not yet spoken with police,” reads a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

“Speaking with police about a sexual assault can be daunting and takes courage,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in the press release. “Our investigators are aware of how difficult this process can be for people. We approach our investigations with care and compassion including the assistance of our victim services support workers.”

RCMP said they will not be releasing further details “in order to keep the integrity of the investigation.”

To speak with police regarding this case, call 604-599-0502.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fleetwood BIA tells Elections BC pro-SkyTrain signs are ‘perceived’ election interference

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

White Rock candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Civic hopefuls asked to state top issues

White Rock incumbents defend record as challengers call for change

Council candidates address Chamber/BIA meeting

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

Lower Mainland council candidate defends online posts on Muslims, 9/11

Posts say Muslims must kill those who don’t convert and that the U.S. used nukes to bring down towers

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

Most Read

l -->