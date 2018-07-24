IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old child in Langley

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old child.

The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building on Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

More details to come.

Previous story
Semiahmoo First Nation to have safe drinking water

Just Posted

Surrey, White Rock athletes win big at BC Games

More than 200 local athletes competed at Cowichan-hosted event last week

Rabies vaccine snub worries Surrey mom

Whalley mom wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old child in Langley

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

City of Surrey envisions 150 kilometres of light rail transit

It’s an ‘initial long-range rapid transit vision concept, at a City of Surrey population of one million people and 500,000 jobs’

Surrey council approves $360M Congestion Relief Strategy to speed up traffic

$111 million in new and fast-tracked transportation upgrades planned over five years to ‘improve overall mobility’ on Surrey streets

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

Steelworkers to take strike vote at Cariboo, northern B.C. mills

Despite U.S. tariffs, union wants more from high lumber profits

Most Read

l -->