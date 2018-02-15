(Delta police photo)

UPDATE: “Code yellow” lifted at North Delta’s Sands Secondary

Police were contacted regarding a threat and one male was arrested, but details are few

UPDATE: The “code yellow” lockout at Sands Secondary has now been lifted.

Earlier this morning, Sands Secondary in North Delta was put on a “code yellow” lockout.

Details are few, but Delta Police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf was able to confirm the code yellow status, calling it an “evolving situation.”

Leykauf said police were contacted in regards to a threat and that one male was in custody. Leykauf could not comment as to the nature of that threat, who or what it was against, or whether the school was involved.

It is unknown at this time whether the individual in custody has ties with the school.

In a code yellow, school administrators contact police and lock all exterior doors while teachers secure windows, draw the blinds and take attendance. Students are largely kept in class, but are still permitted to leave for reasons such as to use the restroom.

It is mostly used “when [an] incident is occurring outside [the] school building, on or off school property, and there is no immediate or active threat,” according to the Delta School District’s emergency response manual.

By contrast, a “code red” is a full-fledged lockdown, meaning students and staff shelter in place. It is used “when there is an immediate and imminent threat to the school building population.”

More to come…

