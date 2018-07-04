UPDATED: Burnaby Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Police are on a the hunt for the driver of a grey SUV after a hit-and-run left a Burnaby Mountie with a broken arm.

According to police, the officer was on foot near the corner of Willingdon Avenue and Parker Street at 10 a.m. Wednesday when tried to stop a driver they thought was using an electronic device behind the wheel.

Instead, police say the driver hit the cop with his vehicle.

The officer was sent to hospital with a broken arm.

RCMP are on the lookout for a grey Dodge Nitro SUV and a south Asian male, with a heavy build, a shaved head and a tattoo on his left arm, wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants

“Incidents like this show the danger our officers face each and every day as they perform their duties in the City of Burnaby,” said Supt. Chuck McDonald.

“What started as a traffic stop has left one of our members injured, we’d ask that the driver of the vehicle that struck this officer to do the right thing and contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 604-946-9999.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

