A woman was killed in a “suspicious” crash in Burnaby Friday. (Shane MacKichan)

Burnaby woman’s car crash death now considered a homicide

Nicole Hasselmann, 34, was killed and a man was sent to hospital after the crash

A crash that left one Burnaby woman dead on Friday is now considered a homicide, police said Monday afternoon.

The crash involving a 2017 charcoal grey Kia Sorento SUV happened at 10 p.m. in the 8000-block of Barnet Highway.

Nicole Hasselmann, 34, was killed and a man was sent to hospital after the crash.

The man is expected to recover fully but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that Hasselmann had fatal “injuries indicative of foul play.”

Police say the death is not random and the public is not at risk.

Investigators are attempting to develop a timeline of Hasselmann’s whereabouts on Nov. 16. They would like to speak to anyone who saw her or the grey Kia Sorento at:

  • 7000-block of Ridgeview Drive, Burnaby
  • 200-block of College Park Way, Port Moody
  • 8000-block of Barnet Highway, Burnaby.

“The development of the victim’s timeline is important in any homicide investigation and it is proving to be crucial in this case,” said Cpl. Frank Jang.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those wishing to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla
Next story
Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Just Posted

South Surrey boy’s birthday wish raises more than $3,000 for rescued farm animals

Matthew Farden had hoped to raise $1,000 for Aldergrove sanctuary

South Surrey students aim to spice up peers’ taste buds and promote business

Two-week Eat Local campaign launches today

More ‘Messiah’ in Surrey: City’s new orchestra twice performs Handel’s classic

First Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, then the Bell theatre with Vancouver Bach Choir

Mariners, Orcas win Fraser Valley volleyball championships

South Surrey senior teams to head to provincial championships next week

A ‘Peter Pan’-to opens in Surrey this week, and tickets are being snapped up

Show at Surrey Arts Centre is produced by FVGSS, A Musical Theatre Company

White Rock pier light show

Dancing lights highlighted off the water front

B.C. man killed in highway hit and run

Police ask for public’s help in their investigation

B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

B.C. to allow ride hailing services to operate in 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Burnaby woman’s car crash death now considered a homicide

Nicole Hasselmann, 34, was killed and a man was sent to hospital after the crash

Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Brad Gibson is asking for help locating his missing dog.

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Most Read

l -->