Cabana Lounge employee dead after early-morning fight

Police say that 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries

Vancouver Police say the employee of a Granville Street nightclub has died after intervening in an early-morning fight.

In a news release Saturday, police say that at about 2:30 a.m., a fight that broke out inside the Cabana Lounge spilled out onto the street.

That’s when police say that 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind, who worked at the club at 1159 Granville Street, stepped in to break up the fight.

Thind suffered injuries in the altercation, and later died in hospital.

Several parties have been arrested.

Homicide investigators are asking any witnesses call detectives at 604-717-2500 or call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
