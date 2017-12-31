(Facebook/The Calgary Zoo)

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Their black and white coats are built to withstand the cold, but many of the Calgary Zoo’s penguins have been moved inside because of the bone-chilling weather.

Zoo curator Malu Celli said the king penguins have been brought in from their outdoor enclosure on several days during Calgary’s latest cold snap.

Zookeepers follow a guideline that if temperatures fall below -25 C, it’s safer to keep the penguins indoors, said Celli. Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, she said, and with the wind chill, it can feel more like -40 C.

“We just don’t want to expose them to too much,” Celli said Sunday in an interview. “To keep them safe, we decided to pick a limit to let them out.”

Celli said the zoo has 51 penguins in its flock, representing several species from a range of habitats.

King penguins are often found in the subantarctic region, she said, so they are accustomed to chilly weather, but tend to live in milder climates than their Antarctic-dwelling cousins, emperor penguins.

At the Calgary Zoo, king penguins spend their winters waddling in open air, Celli said, but every year, Calgary’s frigid temperatures force them to temporarily return indoors.

“It’s not necessarily that it’s too cold for them,” she said. “I believe that physiologically, they can withstand colder weather than what we have here, but these are not wild birds.”

The tuxedoed birds would happily go outside if they could, she said, but with a chick in the flock who is still maturing, zookeepers prefer to err on the side of caution.

“It’s kind of like you can bundle up your kid, but then there’s a point you’re going to say, ‘I know you’re good, but I’d rather you stay inside now,’” said Celli.

Celli said zookeepers have made adjustments for several exhibits on account of the cold, and humans are still welcome to check out the park’s attractions.

“If you are brave and you come to the zoo, you’re pretty much going to get the zoo all to yourself,” she said.

Previous story
BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms
Next story
B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

Just Posted

2017: The year in PAN headlines

Peace Arch News staff comb through a year’s worth of print editions for selected month-by-month news

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms

Storms on Thursday and Friday left about 120,000 people in the area without power

Tens of thousands still without power after British Columbia ice storms

Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region

Resident has a new perspective on the comforts of life in Surrey

David Moerman, 28, designed company to help fund water wells in developing countries

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Brr! Take the plunge with a polar bear swim this Jan. 1

Half a dozen Lower Mainland cities take part in the New Year’s Day tradition

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

UPDATE: Fraser Highway shutdown in Langley enters second day

Route remains closed due to downed power lines

Most Read