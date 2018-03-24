Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of people have joined events in cities across Canada to in support the March for our Lives march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 24. (The Canadian Press)

More than a dozen Canadian cities are hosting marches to call for stricter gun control laws in both Canada and the United States in the wake of a deadly high school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla.

In both Montreal and Toronto, several hundred people joined local events in support of the massive March for Our Lives march in Washington, D.C, which was organized by American students calling for change in the wake of the tragedy.

In one of Montreal’s two marches, hundreds of protesters swayed together singing ’Glory, Hallelujah’ before setting off towards the city’s U.S. Consulate.

Ellen Gozansky Malka, a Montrealer now living in Parkland, told the crowd that two of her children were at the school during the shooting and saw things no child should see.

READ MORE: Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

In Toronto, marchers carried signs protesting both gun violence in the United States and recent shootings that have plagued the city, pointing out that Canada is not immune to tragedy.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the march in Washington, D.C., with smaller gatherings to take place in hundreds of cities across the world.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Finding Success: Low expectations, literacy struggles and the fight to fix them

Just Posted

South Surrey-White Rock MP posts during parliamentary tussle

Hogg accuses Opposition of playing ‘games’

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old boy found

Beaudin Hamm returned to family

Break-in at White Rock pet-supply store

Critters & Friends targeted overnight Tuesday

No red flags in expense audit, says former Fraser Health boss who fired Murray

Wynne Powell said report showed need for tighter rules, but didn’t suggest abuse of expense claims

North Delta’s George Mackie Library to host teen forensics event

Session includes a Q&A and is suited for ages 12 and up as some material may be complex and graphic

SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo Peninsula puppies celebrated on National Puppy Day

Photos of our furry friends

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Free lunch at three Surrey restaurants Sunday, with a charitable catch

Flame-grilled chicken and fries available at Nando’s in return for donation

Embattled band Hedley plays last show in B.C. before hiatus

About 3,000 tickets had sold for final performance at Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Trudeau to exonerate B.C. First Nations chiefs hanged in 1860s

Prime Minister to absolve Tsilhqot’in chiefs in relation to deaths of 14 construction workers

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Most Read

l -->