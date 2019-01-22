HMCS Windsor, one of Canada’s Victoria-class long range patrol submarines, returns to port in Halifax on June 20, 2018. The Department of National Defence is pushing ahead with plans to extend the lives of Canada’s four submarines, with the head of the navy hoping some work will start in the coming months. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canadian navy plans to extend life of submarines

The fleet has turned a corner after a troubled start

The Department of National Defence is pushing ahead with plans to extend the lives of Canada’s four submarines, with the head of the navy hoping some work will start soon.

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd says the fact one submarine was recently in Asia while another was in the Mediterranean is proof the fleet has turned a corner after a troubled start.

READ MORE: Feds didn’t fully assess requirements in towing vessel contract, tribunal says

Lloyd says defence officials are now working through the details to extend the lives of the submarines and make sure they can continue to operate into the 2030s.

More extensive work is expected to start in three or four years, but Lloyd says efforts are underway to start some minor upgrades before the end of the fiscal year in March.

The plan comes as countries around the world have stepped up investments in their submarine and antisubmarine fleets to protect their waters — and operate in waters not under their control.

NATO has specifically raised concerns about Russian submarines in the North Atlantic, while Canadian frigate commanders patrolling in the Atlantic and Mediterranean have reported detecting more foreign submarines.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner
Next story
Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Just Posted

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, court hears

Crown submits evidence shows Lisa Batstone wanted eight-year-old Teagan to die

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

White Rock council challenged by Lady Alexandra conundrum

Feedback on reviewed project from highrise site owner and residents reveals division

A look inside Brendan McLeod’s ‘Brain,’ in Surrey on tour

INTERVIEW: Toronto-based artist at Centre Stage with words and music

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Routes could cost up to $3.8 billion

Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan valley

Coquihalla highway, the Connector, and Highway 3, from Princeton to Allison Pass are getting snow.

Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner

Archer, the dog found roaming along Coq. Hwy. on Jan. 19, has been reunited with owner

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Most Read

l -->