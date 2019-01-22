(Pixabay)

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Travellers caught sneaking small amounts of marijuana into Canada could soon be required to pay fines.

Although stiff criminal penalties will remain on the books, the federal border agency is developing administrative sanctions to give it more flexibility to deal with people who arrive at the border with cannabis in the era of legal recreational use.

Since Oct. 17, adults in Canada have been allowed to possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis, but bringing the drug into the country remains illegal.

The border agency says the planned new penalties will provide an additional tool for officers when they encounter travellers carrying cannabis.

READ MORE: One-third of pregnant women think cannabis won’t harm their baby, says UBC

Details of the new fines are still being worked out but internal border-agency briefing notes say the penalties are slated to be in place some time next year.

The border agency has posted signs at many border crossings to remind people of the prohibition against bringing even small amounts of pot into Canada.

VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The Canadian Press

