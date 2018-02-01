The scene of a crash in Cloverdale Thursday morning. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Car’s wheels suspended in air after Surrey crash

It happened near 80th Avenue and 184th Street in Cloverdale around 9:30 a.m.

A car went off the road in Surrey today, with its rear wheels suspended in the air.

It happened near 80th Avenue and 184th Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

A witness at the scene said it was a two-car accident. One vehicle was headed for a water-filled ditch but struck a concrete barricade and traffic sign, leaving it hanging on with its rear wheels suspended in the air, according to the witness.

Emergency crews responded.

Footage from the scene shows front-end damage to the second vehicle involved in the collision.

The witness said one person was transported to hospital.

More to come.

