VIDEO: Car’s wheels suspended in air after Surrey crash

A car went off the road in Surrey today, with its rear wheels suspended in the air.
It happened near 80th Avenue and 184th Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
A witness at the scene said it was a two-car accident. One vehicle was headed for a water-filled ditch but struck a concrete barricade and traffic sign, leaving it hanging on with its rear wheels suspended in the air, according to the witness.
Emergency crews responded.
Footage from the scene shows front-end damage to the second vehicle involved in the collision.
The witness said one person was transported to hospital.
