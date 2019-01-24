Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 25, 2018. A digital overhaul to simplify how Canadians let their governments know someone has died is moving at an incremental pace with no end date in sight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Changes to death notice system slow going in Ottawa

Federal officials are developing a prototype website that would allow people to tell Ottawa about a death

A digital overhaul to simplify how Canadians let governments know someone has died is moving at an incremental pace with no end date in sight.

Federal, provincial and territorial governments agreed years ago to create a one-stop shop for a death notification so Canadians didn’t have to contact multiple governments who don’t share the information with each other.

READ MORE: B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

Federal officials are developing a prototype website that would allow people to tell Ottawa about a death and have that flow to all departments and agencies that need the information, particularly for tax and benefit reasons.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the access-to-information law show top civil servants agreed in April 2017 that the federal government needed to fast-track work and asked the provinces and territories to help.

READ MORE: Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Employment and Social Development Canada is now saying not all provinces are ready and can’t put an estimated timeline for when the system will be ready.

In the meantime Ottawa is updating its website so it is easier for people to see what they have to do when a loved one dies, rather than expecting them to navigate several pages of details.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rock from comet slams into moon during eclipse
Next story
Man shot by police during arrest in Okanagan

Just Posted

Surrey Khalsa School honours 11-year-old speed skater

Grade 6 student Prabhnoor Grewal competed in the B.C. Long Track Championship Jan. 19 and 20

From Pogs to Magic, White Rock hobby store marks 25 years

Grey Haven Hobbies and Games has been a fixture in the city since 1994

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

North Delta boys and girls soccer clubs considering merger

Move to help boost player retention, bring in higher-quality coaching and share skill development costs

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Most Read

l -->