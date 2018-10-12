Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Charges have been laid against a 21-year-old Greater Victoria woman who struck and severely injured a young girl in a marked Saanich crosswalk last December.

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm in relation to the incident on Ash Road in December.

Leila Bui, 11 years old at the time, was put into a medically induced coma after she was hit by the driver of a Mercedes SUV in front of her home.

The girl’s grandfather, Andy Bui, said she was crossing the street to be picked up for a ride to school. The Grade 6 student at Arbutus Global Middle School was rushed by ambulance to Victoria General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

READ MORE: Leila Bui returns home from hospital after six months

Early on in her recovery, Bui went through at least nine surgeries, including a craniectomy to relieve pressure on the brain. She was later transferred to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver before coming home in June, six months after the incident.

The District of Saanich released a statement a few days after the crash saying the pedestrian crossing and intersection at Ash and Torquay were already scheduled to be reviewed in early 2018.

Nikirk will make her next court appearance in Victoria on Nov. 7.

A number of residents in Saanich have since come together to push for increased traffic safety along Ash Road, including meeting with local officials and asking ICBC to audit the road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan
Next story
Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

Just Posted

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

Surrey Little Theatre to offer ‘Beer for Breakfast’

Upcoming comedy promises an evening of ‘fun and laughter’

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Surrey school trustee candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

School board hopefuls asked to state top issues

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Sea lion suffering from gunshot to the head rescued off B.C. coast

“It does look like there’s some pretty serious metal density in his skull.”

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Police say they received six separate reports in August and Summer regarding the distribution and possession of images showing children being sexually abused.

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Most Read

l -->