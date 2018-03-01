Charge laid in Surrey bus assault

An assault charge has been laid against Marc Nijjer, 52, of Surrey in Nov. 16 attack on a young Syrian man on a bus in Newton.

Police were called to the 13700-block of 72nd Avenue shorty before noon that days after an 18-year-old body who had recently come to Canada from Syria was elbowed in the face “for no apparent reason,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “Thankfully the victim only received minor injuries.”

Nijjer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on Thursday, March 8.

“Thanks to assistance from the public after an appeal was made to help identify the suspect, officers were able to forward the investigation,” Schumann said. “Police are grateful for any help, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Sometimes that little bit of information is all that’s needed to solve a crime.”

Meantime, Schumann noted that a “simple assault can have a profound impact on a new person to the country.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

