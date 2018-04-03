Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

For the time being, Vernon has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

The website gasbuddy.com shows Vernon with nine of the top-10 cheapest prices for fuel in the province, ranging from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9 per litre.

Three of four gas stations along 25th Avenue to 43rd Street have gas for $1.14.9, the other is at $1.16.9.

One Prince George outlet ($1.15.9) prevented a Vernon sweep of the top-10 prices.

Gas in the northern B.C. capital ranges from $1.15.9 to $1.19.9.

In the Thompson-Okanagan, gas is considerably higher.

Prices in Kelowna, as of Tuesday morning, ranged from $1.29.9 to $1.31.9; in Penticton, prices go from $1.29.9 to $1.32.9; and in Kamloops, prices are listed between $1.24.9 and $1.28.9.

In Vancouver, gas is going for between $1.49.9 and $1.51.9.

Previous story
Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

EDITORIAL: Looking for leadership

Politicians need to focus on issues that increase our income and reduce our outgo

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

Staying alive: Royals stave off elimination

Victoria forces game seven after beating Giants in OT at Langley Events Centre

Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

An explainer on how telecom providers will push emergency notifications out to users

Demand growing for female-only ride-hailing apps

Female-centred ride-hailing apps on the rise in spite of hurdles, women say

Victoria hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Most Read

l -->