Child struck because driver didn’t clear ice from windshield, say Delta police

The child wasn’t seriously hurt and the driver was ticketed for driving with an obstructed view

Delta police are reminding drivers to fully clear their windows of ice and fog before hitting the road after a child was struck in Tsawwassen last week.

According to posts on the department’s social media channels, the child was walking in a crosswalk on their way to school when a vehicle struck them because the driver couldn’t see clearly through the windshield.

The child was not seriously harmed, and the driver was ticketed for driving while their view was obstructed, a violation of Section 195 (i)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

— Delta Police (@deltapolice) January 21, 2019

The North Delta Reporter has reached out the Delta Police Department for more information regarding the incident and this story will be updated as we learn more.

