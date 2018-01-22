Chilliwack man who made child porn while sexually touching young girls sentenced

Seven years jail for Corey Neyrinck in long-winding case dating back nearly four years

On his seventh lawyer, Corey Neyrinck was finally sentenced on Jan. 19, 2018 to seven years in jail for sexually touching two young girls and creating child pornography.

The long, winding case of a Chilliwack man who sexually abused two young girls while filming some of the crimes finally came to an end on Friday.

Corey Bryan James Neyrinck was sentenced to seven years jail in B.C. Supreme Court on four counts of underage sexual activity and child pornography dating back nearly six years.

The sentence approved Jan. 19 by Justice Paul Riley came as a result of a joint submission from Crown and defence.

Neyrinck was brought into the prisoner’s box wearing an ill-fitting suit, legs shackled and shoeless. He is balding and wore a beard with dark-rimmed glasses. Emotionless as always, Neyrinck stood after the sentence to read from a prepared statement.

“I’m sorry and I want to apologize for my actions,” he said, in part, as he looked down at his paper. “I realize what I’ve put everyone through must have been excruciating.

“I believe everybody has the right to feel angry.”

The charges date back as far as May 3, 2012, but a publication ban prevents details of any of the charges from being reported. He originally faced seven charges and eventually pleaded guilty to four of them: sexually touching a person under 16; sexually touching a person under 14; and one count each of producing and possessing child pornography.

In attendance at the hearing on Jan. 19 was the mother of one of the victims along with half a dozen supporters.

Outside the courtroom, the mother said she was happy Neyrinck was finally sentenced.

“I’m relieved that it’s finally over, always having to have to be thinking about this,” said the woman who can’t be named. “I’m so glad it’s over and I can move on.”

Still, the length of time it took to get to sentencing because of Neyrinck’s actions forcing previous lawyers to resign was the source frustration for all involved.

“He’s not stupid,” the mother told The Progress in November when Neyrinck was supposed to be sentenced, but his sixth lawyer told the court he was forced to resign for ethical reasons. “He thinks the longer it’s delayed, the less time he will have to spend in actual prison. He’s a coward.”

The court was unable to ask why lawyer Nathan Lidder was forced to resign, but one speculation is that Neyrinck didn’t want to admit to some of what occurred that was already signed off on in an agreed statement of facts.

Neyrinck’s case first garnered broader attention because he is a one-time failed candidate for the Chilliwack school board, and once served as vice-president of the local District Parent Advisory Council.

Because of the delays, Neyrinck spent 1,374 days in pre-trial custody. At the usual credit of 1.5-to-one for time served, he was given credit for 2,061 days. That means the remainder of his sentence is 16 months and seven days.

While it was a joint sentence, Crown counsel Paul Blessin read many of the details of the case into the record. Neyrinck was touching the girls for years until one victim finally told students at her school he had been touching her sexually.

He even watched pornographic videos with the girl that included child porn. All told, on all his computers and electronic devices, Neyrinck was found with 2,326 images and 307 videos that met the legal definition of child pornography.

Neyrinck also told the young girl he would hurt her if she ever reported what he was doing.

“He threatened her that if she told her mom he would punch her,” Blessin told the court.

Neyrinck has spent the majority of the time since he was charged in 2014 in custody, despite a period out of custody on bail during when he breached conditions by contacting the victim’s mother, and even faking a lie detector test. He was also caught in an RV with internet access, a further breach.

One unusual element to the sentencing is that it took so long since the guilty plea, and he has served so much time, that he was left with a provincial (under two years) sentence rather than a federal one. And because federal sentences cannot be accompanied by probation after the time in custody, this led Justice Riley to ask if probation had been considered.

Both Blessin and Neyrinck’s seventh lawyer Derwin Petri said it had not.

“I do have a concern about imposing a sentence that just ends with no supervision after,” Riley said.

In the end, Riley did hand down a one-year probation order including a no-contact order, a ban on attending places where children under 16 might be, and use of internet capable devices only with permission from a probation officer.

