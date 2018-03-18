Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

A longtime performer with Cirque du Soleil died after a fall during a Tampa show on Saturday night.

In a statement, Cirque du Soleil said that longtime aerialist Yann Arnaud fell onto the stage while performing an aerial straps number during a VOLTA show.

Arnaud was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy,” said president and CEO Daniel Lamarre.

“Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the Volta team, as we go through these difficult times together.”

The company has cancelled its last two VOLTA shows, which were scheduled for Sunday.

