VIDEO: City of Surrey launches talent campaign

SURREY – City hall has launched the “Surrey Talent Campaign” in an effort to raise awareness about career opportunities in the city.

The city has partnered with eight Surrey-based employers in various fields that include technology, engineering and other professional sectors, all of which are currently hiring.

“We have an abundance of skilled job opportunities and this is the chance for innovative, intelligent people who like challenging the status quo to come and be a part of the transformation at ground zero,” said Mayor Linda Hepner in a press release.

According to the City of Surrey, there are 1,000 job openings in the city at any given time and more than 47,000 workers currently commute from outside the city.

As part of the campaign, the city has published a series of one-minute videos that highlight the “vibrant lifestyle” of working in Surrey.

Companies in the campaign include Frozen Mountain Software, Safe Software, Coast Capital Savings, Aplin Martin, Central City Brewers and Distillers, Century Group, Powertech Labs, and PwC.

Newton-based tech firm Frozen Mountain Software is aiming to expand their team by 15 per cent.

“We are happy to call Surrey home and we truly believe the future of tech lives here,” said Jerod Venema, CEO of Frozen Mountain Software.

Vancouver-based Safe Software is relocating to Surrey and is currently recruiting for various positions.

“We are looking forward to growing our skilled team in our new location, just a few minutes’ walk away from King George SkyTrain Station,” said Don Murray, president and co-founder Safe Software.

Coast Capital Savings is another company who are part of the campaign and have advertised 94 openings.

“Even though our roots were in Surrey, we considered locations around the Lower Mainland when we started planning our new head office,” said Coast Capital Savings Interim CEO, Bruce Schouten.

More information on the campaign can be found here.



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

