Clayton Heights grocery store shoplifter threatened security guard with gun, says RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Clayton Heights grocery store in mid-February.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, a man is alleged to have shoplifted meat from a grocery store in the 18700-block of Fraser Highway at around 7:40 p.m. Surrey RCMP report that an on-duty security guard confronted the thief, who then brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the guard in order to escape.

The suspect was seen heading north from the store and was not located by RCMP.

Help ID this suspect from a grocery store robbery in Clayton Heights last month. Suspect brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot security guard. Have info? Contact us or @SolveCrime https://t.co/HRfLyb0X6h pic.twitter.com/jf9Rye3vdJ — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) March 5, 2018

The suspect was identified by Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit in a surveillance photo. He is described as a 6-ft Caucasian male with a slim build, between 20 and 35 years of age. He has dark brown hair and was seen wearing work apparel.

“If you have any information about this person investigators want to hear from you right away,” said RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Do not approach the suspect and call 9-1-1 right away should you spot him.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



