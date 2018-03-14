Clayton Heights students witness ‘indecent act,’ second report made in two weeks

Two incidents took place in same area of Clayton less than two weeks apart

Clayton Heights Secondary staff are warning community members in the Clayton Heights and Hazelgrove area that the RCMP is investigating an “indecent act” committed in front of two students on Tuesday evening.

In a community alert posted to the school website on Wednesday, parents and guardians were notified that the school had been advised that two Clayton Heights Secondary students witnessed an “adult male committing an indecent act” near the intersection of 188 Street and 70 Avenue in Clayton, at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The students were not harmed physically.

The man is described as “possibl[y] Caucasian, in his mid-20s to early 30s, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The incident comes less than two weeks after another Clayton Heights Secondary student reported seeing what she believed was a man masturbating at the same intersection, 188 Street and 70 Avenue. There was no description of the man following that incident.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, according to Surrey RCMP.

Students are being reminded to stay safe when walking to and from school with the following tips:

  • Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.
  • Walk with friends.
  • Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  • Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.
  • Trust your instincts and your feelings.
  • Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on Surrey street
Next story
Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in South Surrey

70-year-old woman airlifted to hospital

11-year sentence for wife’s death ‘a double-loss’ for family

Kalsi’s adult children on hand for sentencing

Clayton Heights students witness ‘indecent act,’ second report made in two weeks

Two incidents took place in same area of Clayton less than two weeks apart

Support for Florida students returns to South Surrey border

Calls for tougher gun laws continue

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on Surrey street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

Interest in Langleys for proposal to add parking spaces by reducing space for fire hydrants

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week for shoving kids

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

Free female lacrosse camp in Langley

Camp is for indigenous girls of all skill levels between the ages of 10 and 18

Most Read

l -->