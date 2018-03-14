Clayton Heights students witness ‘indecent act,’ second report made in two weeks

Two incidents took place in same area of Clayton less than two weeks apart

Clayton Heights Secondary staff are warning community members in the Clayton Heights and Hazelgrove area that the RCMP is investigating an “indecent act” committed in front of two students on Tuesday evening.

In a community alert posted to the school website on Wednesday, parents and guardians were notified that the school had been advised that two Clayton Heights Secondary students witnessed an “adult male committing an indecent act” near the intersection of 188 Street and 70 Avenue in Clayton, at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The students were not harmed physically.

The man is described as “possibl[y] Caucasian, in his mid-20s to early 30s, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The incident comes less than two weeks after another Clayton Heights Secondary student reported seeing what she believed was a man masturbating at the same intersection, 188 Street and 70 Avenue. There was no description of the man following that incident.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, according to Surrey RCMP.

Students are being reminded to stay safe when walking to and from school with the following tips:

Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



