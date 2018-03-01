Clayton student approached by man ‘committing an indecent act,’ says principal

A Clayton Heights Secondary student was confronted by a man committing an indecent act after school on Wednesday (Feb. 28), according to a letter sent out by school principal Bal Ranu.

According to the letter, the Grade 12 girl encountered the man at 188 Street and 70 Avenue around 3:45 p.m. The student was not physically harmed in the incident, and Surrey RCMP are investigating.

Surrey RCMP did not immediately return a request for comment.

Students at Clayton Heights Secondary are being reminded to stay safe when walking to and from school with the following tips:

Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Trust your instincts and your feelings.

Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502



grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com

