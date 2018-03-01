Clayton student approached by man ‘committing an indecent act,’ says principal

A Clayton Heights Secondary student was confronted by a man committing an indecent act after school on Wednesday (Feb. 28), according to a letter sent out by school principal Bal Ranu.
According to the letter, the Grade 12 girl encountered the man at 188 Street and 70 Avenue around 3:45 p.m. The student was not physically harmed in the incident, and Surrey RCMP are investigating.
Surrey RCMP did not immediately return a request for comment.
Students at Clayton Heights Secondary are being reminded to stay safe when walking to and from school with the following tips:
- Don’t take short cuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.
- Walk with friends.
- Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
- Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.
- Trust your instincts and your feelings.
- Phone if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502
grace.kennedy@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter