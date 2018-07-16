Mount Ogilvie, near Hope. (Google Maps)

Climber with broken leg rescued after fall into ravine near Hope

The 26-year-old had a flare to show rescuers where he was.

A climber has been airlifted to hospital after breaking his leg in a fall on Mount Ogilvie near Hope.

Capt. Zlatko Neral of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says the facility received a request for help around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Neral says the 26-year-old man was alone in the mountain ravine and proved difficult to reach for ground search and rescue crews.

But he says the man had a bear banger — a type of flare — that rescuers could see, and he was also able to communicate via cell phone.

Rescuers aboard a Cormorant helicopter arrived at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and successfully extracted the man within half an hour.

He was transported to hospital in Abbotsford.

The Canadian Press

