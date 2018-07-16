(Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

Cloverdale horse barn goes up in flames

Fire crews work for hours to extinguish blaze on 184th Street

Surrey Fire crews battled a horse barn fire in Cloverdale Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. on July 15, crews arrived to a fully involved barn fire in the 6100-block of 184th Street. The barn was next to a residence underneath high voltage power lines.

Most of the horse barn collapsed, but three horses appeared to have escaped safely in a nearby field.

Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish hay bales, and 184th Street was closed for several hours as they worked.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.


(Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

(Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)

