Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to seek re-election in 2019

John Aldag will run again for parliament in next year’s federal election.

On Sunday it was announced that Aldag, who is Cloverdale-Langley City’s current member of parliament, has been nominated as the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the 2019 election.

“John has shown passionately over the last three years how he wants to improve the lives of families in his community and, through his leadership, he will ensure that Cloverdale-Langley City continues to be at the heart of decisions made in Ottawa,” said Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, in a press release.

Aldag was elected to parliament in October 2015. In addition to sitting in the House of Commons, he served on special committees on physician-assisted dying and electoral reform, and he was recently elected chair of the Standing Committee of the Environment and Sustainable Development.

“I am honoured to have once again earned the trust of our local Liberals to represent our community on Parliament Hill, and to work with Justin Trudeau to create good new jobs and strengthen our middle class,” said Aldag in a press release.

“I look forward to working hard to earn the support of families throughout Cloverdale-Langley City, one conversation at a time,” he said. “In the last three years, significant work has been done to help Canadians move forward, but there is a lot more to do and I will continue fighting for Cloverdale-Langley City every day.”

Last week, the Conservative Party of Canada announced its nominee for Cloverdale-Langley City: Tamara Jansen, a Langley businesswoman.

The federal election will take place in October 2019.


