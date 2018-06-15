(Twitter/@MerlinYYC)

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Three people are still missing off the coast of Tofino after their boat sank early Friday morning.

Canadian Coast Guard officials have confirmed they are searching a 41-square kilometre area after receiving multiple 911 calls at approximately 3 a.m. The calls came from residents in the Duffin Cove area, who heard calls for help from out at sea.

Multiple units are taking part in the search including the Tofino RCMP, SAR, 19 Wing Comox, the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Section and their Underwater Recovery Team.

Searchers recovered one person from the water who was not wearing a life jacket at 3:30 a.m. Roughly one hour later they heard from another survivor that had swam to shore at Duffin Cove.

Both people were taken to hospital in Tofino, and told searchers that three others were still missing.

Search officials say conditions are good with low wind and waves, and high visibility. However ocean currents can play a role in these searches.

The 20-foot, open vessel sunken boat did not issue a mayday call, according to the JRCC, and multiple vessels in the area have also responded to help with the search.

Tofino’s mayor, Josie Osborne posted the following statement on Facebook about the ongoing search efforts:

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Twitter/@MerlinYYC)

Previous story
Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup
Next story
Delta school trustees vote in pay raise to cover tax increase

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards for King, Concord, Peninsula and Surrey Little Theatre

Second annual event held Friday at new Civic Hotel

Sonar search set for Saturday for Surrey man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

COLUMN: Miscalculating support for anti-rainbow cause

Hijacked poll shows how far some will go to show that their opinion is not in the minority

Festival brings Middle Eastern sounds to Surrey Arts Centre

June 27 concert part of multi-date Global Soundscapes showcase

UPDATED: Christian university loses law school case in Supreme Court

The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

Most Read

l -->