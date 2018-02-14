Commercial shoot flips vehicle in downtown Cloverdale

Crew members set up a flipped vehicle for a commercial shoot on Feb. 14 in downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

Don’t flip out. The flipped car on 57 Avenue in downtown Cloverdale is a prop for a commercial filming today (Feb. 14).

That flipped car in downtown #Cloverdale? It's for an insurance commercial. pic.twitter.com/QTUU2ZpEGt — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) February 14, 2018

Commuters and community members can be assured that the vehicle was not part of an accident, but rather a one-day film shoot for a Desjardins Insurance commercial. Crews set up in front of residential buildings just off the intersection of 177b Street and 57 Avenue.

Traffic was still flowing down the partially blocked road on Wednesday morning, with the direction of flaggers. Crew members were seen raking the snow off of the lawns of a nearby apartment building to get it out of the shot.



Flaggers were on hand to direct traffic down 57 Avenue.(Samantha Anderson)