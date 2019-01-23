Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer. (Photo: Canadian Press)

Federal politics

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer coming to Surrey for townhall meeting

The free business events are being organized by Surrey Board of Trade ahead of the federal election

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer is making a stop in Surrey next month, as part of a new “Business Townhall Meeting” series ahead of the 43rd federal election.

Hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, the series intends to feature each of the four federal political party leaders. The business group says attendees will have a chance to ask questions directly.

“The purpose of the Business Townhalls are to create a unique opportunity for Surrey’s business community to interact with leaders of each of the political parties, that are wanting to make economic decisions for businesses,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade.

See also: People’s Party of Canada chooses B.C. women as its first candidates

See also: For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Huberman said the events will be free to “ensure that there are no barriers for anyone to attend.”

The series is set to kick off with Scheer at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Ave.).

Registration is required. Visit businessinsurrey.com or email info@businessinsurrey.com.

See also: Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV
Next story
VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved to B.C. interior

Just Posted

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Dr. Lipjob avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Surrey farmers taking stock of revamped Canada Food Guide

Products that were once big at the table — like meat and dairy — have been put on the back-burner

VIDEO: ‘The dog picks the job’: Meet the newest member of the Surrey RCMP

Cambria, a labrador-golden retriever mix, is the first victim services dog at the detachment

Cloverdale’s Dan Gibbons remembered for his devotion, humour

Longtime local served with RCMP for more than 35 years

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Richmond businesses struggle to hire and keep staff because of high cost of housing

Chamber of commerce calls for diverse housing options, redevelopment of George Massey corridor

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Most Read

l -->