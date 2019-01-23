Conservative leader Andrew Scheer coming to Surrey for townhall meeting

The free business events are being organized by Surrey Board of Trade ahead of the federal election

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer is making a stop in Surrey next month, as part of a new “Business Townhall Meeting” series ahead of the 43rd federal election.

Hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, the series intends to feature each of the four federal political party leaders. The business group says attendees will have a chance to ask questions directly.

“The purpose of the Business Townhalls are to create a unique opportunity for Surrey’s business community to interact with leaders of each of the political parties, that are wanting to make economic decisions for businesses,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade.

Huberman said the events will be free to “ensure that there are no barriers for anyone to attend.”

The series is set to kick off with Scheer at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Ave.).

Registration is required. Visit businessinsurrey.com or email info@businessinsurrey.com.

