Facebook/Mitch Galloway

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens; four taken to hospital

Reports say nine patients will be taken to hospital as a result of the Hwy. 5 crash

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Coquihalla has reopened in both directions following a multi-vehicle accident south of Merritt.

—-

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

DriveBC reports the southbound side of the Coquihalla should reopen at 5 p.m. The next update is expected at 4 p.m.

—-

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

The Coquihalla has now reopened northbound between Hope and Merritt after an earlier accident shut down the highway both ways.

In a late afternoon tweet, BC Emergency Health Services said they were sending three ambulances to an accident southbound near the Coldwater Exchange on Hwy. 5.

Initial reports said that nine patients needed to be taken to hospital.

The exchange is located just south of Merritt.

—-

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

The Coquihalla is now closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

A multi-vehicle accident, reportedly near Comstock Road, shut down the highway.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of the crash.

DriveBC reports there is no estimated time of opening. Detours are available via Highway 1 or 3.

The next update is expected at 3 p.m.

—-

ORGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

The Coquihalla is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt.

A multi-vehicle accident, reportedly near Comstock Road, shut down the highway.

DriveBC reports Highway 5 is closed southbound at the Coldwater Interchange and there is no estimated time of opening.

Reports on social media indicate the accident involves more than a dozen vehicles.

A travel advisory is currently in effect on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope.

“Heavy snowfall is expected to continue into this evening between Merritt and Hope, extending into Tuesday, producing limited visibility due to blowing snow,” writes DriveBC.

“Travellers are advised to exercise caution, be prepared for potential delays, and consider alternate routes.”

Related: Wintry weather to roll into Southern Interior

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Multiple fatalities’ as Amtrak derails in Washington State
Next story
Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Just Posted

Jaws of Life used to pull driver from truck after rolling over into Surrey ditch

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. eastbound on South Fraser Perimetre Road, west of 104th Avenue

‘Concept planning’ for a new Surrey hospital is underway

It’s a first step in planning for a hospital here

Cuban woman wanted for trafficking in a school zone arrested at South Surrey border

47-year-old returned to U.S. officials by Canada Border Services Agency

Comet, the tiny kitten, gets a Christmas miracle

Comet came into the Langley shelter covered in ringworm and starving to death

Surrey Libraries’ top books for 2017 include ‘Potter’ and several mystery/thriller titles

A couple of classics also make the ‘checked out’ list

Surrey Eagles score eight on Teddy Bear Toss night

BC Hockey League team earns win, tie before holiday break

5 to start your day

A fatal crash on a Vancouver bridge, a new hospital is coming to Surrey and more

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

One person is dead and two are in serious condition following a collision on the Vancouver bridge

Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

Driver ticketed for going 139 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.

Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Customers can get $2 off any outstanding fees or fines per non-perishable food item they bring in

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Most Read