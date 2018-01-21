Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

  • Jan. 21, 2018 12:06 p.m.
If your planning to drive the Coquihalla today, be prepared for snow.

A strong front will bring periods of heavy snow to the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt today through Sunday. Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are expected by Sunday evening.

DriveBC has reported compact snow with slushy and slippery sections, along with dense fog on Highway 97C from Peachland through Merritt.

Slushy and slippery is also the order of the day for the Coquihalla from Kamloops through hope.

Environment Canada warns travellers to be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

UPDATE: Wind warning has ended for Metro Vancouver

