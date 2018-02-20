Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. (RCMP handout)

Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Police say Dmytro Kubyshkin has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years

A piano teacher in Coquitlam who has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years has been charged with sexual offences involving three former students.

Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin, whose current company is called DM Piano School, faces three counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged incidents that occurred from 1998 to 2015.

In a news release on Tuesday, RCMP released a photo of Kubyshkin, saying they believe other victims could be out there.

The 67-year-old man is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs., with white/blond hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a medium build. He speaks with a Russian accent. He is not previously known to police.

“If you believe that you, or someone you know, has been a victim of a crime involving Kubyshkin, please call the Coquitlam RCMP,” the release said.

The detachment’s non-emergency number is 604-945-1550. Ask for the investigative support team, file #2018-1860.

