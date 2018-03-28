Coquitlam RCMP warn of ‘parking lot fraud’

Police say suspects are pretending to get hit by cars, then demand cash instead of going to ICBC

It’s a classic scam: Would-be fraudsters are pretending to get hit by cars in Coquitlam parking lots.

RCMP said Wednesday they’ve received reports of three incidents of “parking lot fraud” since November. It’s when a person pretends to get hit by a car backing out of a parking spot and then tries to pressure the driver into paying them cash instead of dealing with the claim through ICBC.

Police said it’s highly likely the suspects are targeting Canadians of Asian descent and that the scam could be happening in other places around Metro Vancouver.

If you are ever in a collision and you think you are being scammed, police ask you to call 911 and to use the ICBC collision settlement process for minor or routine claims.

