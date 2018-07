The pair had to be long-lined out by a helicopter

Two hikers were rescued from Buntzen Lake on Sunday afternoon after falling afoul of some hornets.

According to Coquitlam Search and Rescue, the pair stumbled into a hornets’ nest on the nearby Sendero Diez Vistas Trail Hike.

Searchers walked down the trail in the afternoon to find the stung hikers and attached long-lines to them before helicopters lifted the group out.

