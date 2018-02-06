Leviathan II. (Transportation Safety Board)

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

The deaths of six passengers aboard the Jamie’s Whaling Station vessel that capsized off the western coast of Vancouver Island in 2015 have been ruled accidental.

In a series of recommendations released Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service found that the six drowned “as a consequence of saltwater immersion” after the Leviathan II capsized, and the deaths have now been classified as accidental.

Investigating coroner Courtney Cote recommended that to prevent similar deaths, Transport Canada make lifejackets mandatory for passengers on the outer decks of vessels larger than 15 gross tons and carrying more than 12 passengers.

There were 24 passengers aboard the Leviathan II when it sunk on Oct. 25, 2015.

Cote also recommended that more vessels be required to carry emergency position indicating radio beacons.

Neither Jamie’s Whaling Station, Transport Canada nor Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne have responded to a request for comment. Black Press Media has also reached out to the lawyer representing some of the survivors and family members of the deceased.

More to come.

Tank, a 2-year-old boxer, found 'grossly underweight,' with internal injuries
B.C. mayor tells 'urban myth' of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

