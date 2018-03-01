Deanna Renee Desjarlais’s body was found in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park in 2016. (Submitted photo)

Coroner’s inquest called into death of woman in Surrey

Deanna Renee Desjarlais’ body was found in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park in 2016

A coroner’s inquest will be held into the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park in May 2016.

Deanna Renee Desjarlais, originally from Saskatoon, was a member of the Kawacatoose First Nation and came to B.C. in late 2015.

A press release from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General noted she’d had “numerous contacts with the health, justice and social services sectors in the months that followed.

Desjarlais hadn’t been heard from since April 2016 and her family reported her missing the following month. Her body was found in May 2016 but she was not identified until September 2016.

Presiding coroner Brynne Redford and a jury will hear evidence beginning on May 7 at the coroners’ court in Burnaby, on the 20th floor of Metrotower II at 4720 Kingsway.

Inquests are held under the Coroners Act to determine if a death could have been prevented and if recommendations can be made to authorities. Coroners’ juries do not make any findings of legal responsibility or assign blame in the cases they hear. As the press release notes, the BC Coroners Service is not a fault-finding agency.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian air force drops raft on Florida home
Next story
Former Black Press publisher honoured for industry contributions

Just Posted

Transit Police arrest two ‘wanted’ men in Surrey

Suspects were wanted on multiple charges

Charge laid in Surrey bus assault

Police say attack was unprovoked

Bitcoin, phone spoofing and snail mail fraud all alive in Surrey, police say

Surrey RCMP say they’ll share scams received by officers on their social media channels during Fraud Prevention Month

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Coroner’s inquest called into death of woman in Surrey

Deanna Renee Desjarlais’ body was found in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park in 2016

Teen shooting survivors ‘need to know they’re making a difference’

Peace Arch anti-gun rally to be repeated March 14 at South Surrey border

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highwy 5 near Kamloops

BC WHL player signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season, Kole Lind, signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

B.C. filmmaker brings life with autistic son to the small screen

Hundreds of hours of home video, turned documentary, to air on major network this month

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. bride ordered to pay $115,000 after defaming photographer online

Judge ruled in favour of Amara Wedding and its owner, Kitty Chan, against bride Emily Liao

Clearbrook water once again named best in the world

Water supply in Abbotsford wins fifth gold medal in international event

B.C. university student’s diaper fetish now a human rights issue

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student

Most Read

l -->