Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

The B.C. government’s recent announcement of universal, no-cost coverage for Mifegymiso – an oral alternative to surgical abortion – has been looked to as an answer for improving access to abortion in rural communities across the country.

The combination of Mifepristone and Misoprostol, currently free in five other Canadian provinces, is used to terminate early pregnancies only –up to nine weeks or 63 days from the last menstrual period.

Most B.C. pharmacies will provide Mifegymiso once it becomes fully cost-covered Jan.15, and will likely order it on an as-needed basis.

But the zero-cost price tag on the pill may remove just one of many barriers facing rural women with unwanted pregnancies.

To get a prescription, patients are required to have an ultrasound to confirm the gestation stage and ensure that an ectopic pregnancy – when a pregnancy occurs outside the uterus – isn’t taking place.

Most rural doctor clinics don’t have ultrasound equipment, so patients will need to travel to the closest hospitals or urban centres where ultrasounds are available. Even then, long wait times can cause delays and ultrasounds at private clinics often come with a fee.

Frédérique Chabot, director of health promotions for Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, says that since the decriminalization of abortion nearly 30 years ago, improving access in rural communities has been one of the biggest struggles.

“Access really varies across Canada and the people who are getting the short end of the stick are definitely people in rural and remote areas,” she said. “To offer a medical abortion is way more accessible for service providers than to set up the services needed for surgical abortion.

“In a rural community you don’t have the same access to a pretty important medical service. And that’s not what our health care system is about. It’s supposed to be universal.”

While Chabot said cost coverage for Mifegymiso is a huge step towards removing multi-tiered access, Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights is still advocating to remove the current ultrasound requirement.

“Cost coverage was the first step that we had identified as making the biggest difference,” she said. “[Before] people would have to pay out of pocket – something like $400. We had a pretty major victory with most Health Canada restrictions being taken down, but the mandated ultrasound continues to stand in the way for access in some areas.

“We’re working with a lot of activists and other organizations to continue to chip away at these barriers.”

Previous story
UPDATED: Stabbing death in Stanley Park was premeditated but random, say police
Next story
Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

Just Posted

Surrey councillor tallies Grandview development

2,200 new homes, says Coun. Dave Woods, as he casts sole vote against 300 more townhouses

Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

Project manager says it’s too early to say if city will seek injunction so tree clearing can commence

MLA’s water questions ‘superfluous’ says White Rock mayor

City will comply with Redies’ request for written response, but answers already ‘out there’

Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

CEO exits Surrey-based Coast Capital Savings, interim boss named

Outgoing CEO Don Coulter ‘to pursue an opportunity with another financial institution’

Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Blues for the Bank, launched in 2006, returns to Guildford hotel ballroom on Jan. 20

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

West Coast Walleyes tangle with B.C. Rockies at Sportsplex

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants acquire ‘dynamic player’ from Edmonton Oil Kings in three-player swap

Surrey product Davis Koch goes to Vancouver for goaltender Todd Scott and forward Brendan Semchuk

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

UPDATED: Stabbing death in Stanley Park was premeditated but random, say police

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Most Read