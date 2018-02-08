Update: Delta crane fire causes traffic delays on Highway 91

The fire started around 9:45 this morning

An earlier crane fire is causing delays on Highway 91. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A crane fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 91 and 72 Avenue,

First reported on social media around 9:45 a.m., the fire has since been put out, however it has closed all traffic southbound on Highway 91.

According to a witness on scene, there is a worry that the hydraulics could fail and the crane could roll onto the highway.

Drivers are being diverted onto Nordel Way and 72 Avenue around the crane. RCMP on scene are intermittently opening lanes on Highway 91 to relieve traffic as they deem it safe.

Crews are still on scene.

The North Delta Reporter is waiting to hear back from the Delta fire department for more information.

More to come



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

