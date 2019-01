A crash has closed the southbound lane of the Coquihalla south of Merritt Sunday, Jan. 20. (DriveBC map)

A crash has forced a southbound lane closure on the Coquihalla south of Merritt.

According to DriveBC, the accident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, near Kane Valley Road, approximately 26 kilometres south of Merritt.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident, the number of vehicles involved or any resulting injuries.

An update is expected at 4:30 p.m.

