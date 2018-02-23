(BC Hydro power outage map)

Crash in Surrey leaves 1,500 without power

BC Hydro reporting nearly 2,000 without power across Lower Mainland

A crash has left more than 1,500 homes in North Surrey without power.

It happened while snow fell across the region.

The affected area is from Fraser Highway to roughly 82nd Avenue, and King George Boulevard to 146th Street.

Shortly before 1 p.m. BC Hydro tweeted that crews were on route to the area.


