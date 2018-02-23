Crash in Surrey leaves 1,500 without power

A crash has left more than 1,500 homes in North Surrey without power.
It happened while snow fell across the region.
The affected area is from Fraser Highway to roughly 82nd Avenue, and King George Boulevard to 146th Street.
Shortly before 1 p.m. BC Hydro tweeted that crews were on route to the area.
REMINDER: EB 88 Ave at 144 St remains closed as hydro crews are repairing poles due to the earlier accident. Consider other east-west routes. #SurreyBC ^rm
— Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) February 23, 2018
Crews are enroute to an outage affecting 1,550 customers in #SurreyBC due to a motor vehicle accident. They'll share updates as available on our mobile site: https://t.co/9ecsS4mt3W pic.twitter.com/RiYtdu00uJ
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 23, 2018
