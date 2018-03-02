Police hunting for driver who left vehicle after crashing into Surrey hydro pole

Collision near 77th Avenue and King George Boulevard knocked out power to thousands of Newton homes

SURREY — Police are looking for the driver of a VW Jetta who crashed into a hydro pole last night and left the vehicle behind.

“Just the driver left, not the car,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann told the Now-Leader.

The collision, near 77th Avenue and King George Boulevard, knocked out power to roughly 3,400 Newton homes Thursday around 9:50 p.m.

“The crash brought down wires which were driven over by other vehicles causing more damage to the power line,” said Schumann.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine why the crash happened,” he added.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may be able to help identify the driver.

See also: Car accidents on the rise in Surrey

As of 5:52 a.m. Friday, BC Hydro reported that 1,438 people were still without power.

The outage is west of 140th Street, east of 134A Street, south of 80th Avenue and north of 72nd Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.