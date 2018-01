DriveBC reports the crash happened eastbound, and that the left lane on highway is blocked

A crash at 132nd Street and Highway 10 in Surrey on Jan. 17. (Photo: Vandna Kapoor)

There has been a crash at the intersection of Highway 10 and 132nd Street this afternoon.

DriveBC reports the crash happened eastbound, and that the left lane is blocked.

“Use caution,” DriveBC tweeted at 1:19 p.m.



